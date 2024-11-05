Deputy Minister Avi Maoz criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in a Knesset speech regarding her policy on funding daycares, clarifying that his support for the daycare law depends on correcting the injustice to national-religious educational institutions.

"What did the Attorney General try to do with her daycare edict? Use economic pressure to influence the haredi public on the drafting issue. Just like in communist countries where they try to guide the public according to the central government's will through decrees and economic pressures," Maoz claimed.

He emphasized the erosion of budgets for Religious Zionist educational institutions, which, according to him, forces the Religious Zionist public to bear a heavy economic burden: "This precious public is a full partner in the holy privilege of military service and dedication to Israel's security, but because there were those who ensured the erosion of these institutions' budgets, this public bears a heavy economic burden just due to its desire to educate its children according to its faith in religious and national education."

"Nothing is more just than correcting this injustice. All my future votes will be in light of the struggle to correct this injustice," he concluded.