Activists from the Noam party on Monday morning hung a huge sign on a bridge on the Ayalon highway, accusing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of endangering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The sign shows a photograph of Netanyahu alongside a photograph of Baharav-Miara, with the words, "His blood is on your hands."

The party explained that the sign was hung as part of a protest against Baharav-Miara's lack of action to prevent the incitement, and in protest of the anti-Netanyahu anarchy in Israel's streets.

On Saturday, illumination flares were set off near Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, in what the ISA called a "serious escalation."

Noam party chief Deputy Minister Avi Maoz explained: "The anarchy in the streets has run wild for over a year, and the Attorney General is only encouraging the situation with her statement that, 'No protest can be effective without disrupting the public order.' If, G-d forbid, something happens to the Netanyahu family, the blood will be on her hands."

Noam activists added: "This action is a clear call: We will not be silent any longer. The Attorney General, together with senior officials in the judiciary, is playing an active role in the fight to bring down the government. This is an attempt at a quiet revolution, and we are here to expose the truth."

"The illumination flares towards the Prime Minister's home are not only a physical threat but the direct result of the dangerous atmosphere, where the one who is supposed to end it chooses not to fight it. Whoever allows anarchy and incitement to run rampant - bears the responsibility."