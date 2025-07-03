תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

Over the past month, IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet forces have operated to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

As part of the operation, around 400 wanted individuals were apprehended, including six terrorist cells that had planned attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces. Hundreds of suspects were also interrogated by security forces.

Additionally, approximately 160 weapons and over one million shekels intended for terrorist purposes were confiscated.

During Operation “Rising Lion”, the security forces intensified counterterrorism efforts across Judea and Samaria, carrying out more than 2,500 offensive operations.

The security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in Judea and Samaria, with the goal of protecting the safety of Israel’s civilians.

credit: דובר צה"ל

