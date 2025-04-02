US President announces sweeping new tariffs, setting a baseline 10% levy on nearly all imported goods and a 25% tariff on foreign-made automobiles.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday introduced new tariffs on imports, imposing a minimum 10% duty on nearly all goods entering the United States. Additionally, certain countries with significant trade deficits with the US will face even steeper tariffs.

Under the new framework, all imports—excluding those from Mexico and Canada that comply with the USMCA agreement—will be subject to the 10% baseline tariff starting this Saturday at 12:01 a.m. ET. Non-compliant goods from USMCA member nations will continue to face a 25% tariff.

Furthermore, approximately 60 nations identified by the administration as having the most disproportionate trade practices will see tariffs equal to half the rates they impose on US products. These reciprocal measures are set to take effect on April 9 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

According to the announcement, imports from the European Union will be hit with 20% tariffs, China - 34%, India - 26%, while imports from Israel will have a 17% tariff.

The full list is below:

The White House stated that the policy is designed to bolster American manufacturing and rectify economic imbalances.

Trump also revealed a separate measure targeting the auto industry, imposing a 25% tariff on all foreign-manufactured vehicles, effective at midnight. He argued that unfair trade practices have harmed American industry and compromised national security.

“None of our companies are allowed to go into other countries. And I say that, friend and foe — and in many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade,” Trump remarked in a speech from the White House Rose Garden. “But such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk.”

The president placed the blame not on foreign governments but on previous US administrations, which he accused of failing to act.

“I blame former presidents and past leaders who weren’t doing their job. They let it happen, and they let it happen to an extent that nobody can even believe. That’s why, effective at midnight, we will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles,” Trump declared.