US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his commitment to a diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later posted a screenshot of Trump’s post to his X account.

Trump’s clarification came hours after he warned that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities “could very well happen”, as tensions with Iran over its nuclear weapons program continue to escalate.

"Well, I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump stated in response to a reporter's question at an event at the White House.

"I'd love to avoid the conflict," he added. "Iran's going to have to negotiate a little bit tougher, meaning they're going to have to give us something they're not willing to give us right now."

CBS News reported on Wednesday night, citing multiple sources, that Israel is reportedly fully prepared to launch a military operation against Iran.

US officials have been briefed and are now anticipating possible Iranian retaliation on American targets in Iraq, the report added.

Meanwhile, NBC News reported that Israel is preparing to strike Iran without US assistance in the coming days.