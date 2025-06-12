US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff pledged on Wednesday that the US would do whatever was needed to ensure that Iran never obtains nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the United Hatzalah Gala in New York City, the lead negotiator in talks with the Islamic Republic declared: "Iran must never be permitted to enrich uranium or develop any nuclear capabilities.

"A nuclear Iran represents an existential threat to Israel, as does an Iran with a large amount of missiles; this is as big of a threat as the nuclear one. This is an existential threat to the US, the free world, and the entire GCC. We must stand resolute and united against this danger and ensure that Iran never obtains the means to achieve its deadly ambitions, no matter what the cost," he added.

During his address, Witkoff also addressed the survivors of Hamas captivity. "Your survival provides hope to countless families who still await the return of their loved ones from captivity. Your presence here tonight stands as a powerful symbol of the indomitable spirit of Israel, a testament to the courage and resolve of every hostage and every family waiting for their loved ones to come home."

He declared: "The United States of America will not rest until all the hostages are back home and every living hostage has the opportunity to share the same embrace with their family as the Alexanders did."

Witkoff also praised his boss, President Donald Trump, stating: "He's an incredible friend to the Jewish people. No disrespect to Prime Minister Netanyahu, I think President Trump can be the first sitting president who can also be the Prime Minister of Israel at the same time."