Zvi Yehezkeli, i24NEWS’ Arab affairs commentator, says that while US statements about negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program are escalating, it remains unclear how committed the Trump administration is to supporting an Israeli strike on Tehran’s uranium enrichment facilities.

"It seems we’re reaching a critical point, but the Iranian issue has been with us for years, and there have been similar moments in the past. Everyone understands that Israel cannot accept a nuclear-armed Iran. The Iranians, meanwhile, are trying to project confidence at the negotiating table," Yehezkeli explained.

He added, "The real question is whether Trump has fundamentally changed his view - that negotiations have run their course. The Iranians insist there’s still room for dialogue, and they are masters at prolonging talks."

According to Yehezkeli, the strategies of the US and Israel may need to diverge. "If you ask me what I’d prefer - toppling the regime or stopping the nuclear program - I’d say toppling the regime. Without it, there is no nuclear program. That’s the central threat. In Syria, for example, the IDF dismantled the Syrian army in just a few days after the regime collapsed."

"Trump’s rhetoric is unlike anything we’ve heard before," Yehezkeli concluded, "but the Iranians still haven’t played all their cards in these negotiations."