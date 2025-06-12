At the conclusion of his official visit to Israel, the President of Argentina, Mr. Javier Milei, arrived this evening (Thursday) for a prayer and visit at the Western Wall, accompanied by the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu.

The visit was opened by the Prime Minister and the President of Argentina together with the Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the Argentine Ambassador to Israel, Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, with a special prayer for the return of the hostages and missing persons, and a heartfelt prayer for peace for the nations of Israel and Argentina.

During the visit, the Prime Minister presented President Milei with an ancient seal, approximately 2,700 years old, bearing the name "Netanyahu son of Yo'ash." Deeply moved by the historic connection, the President exclaimed emotionally: “Am Yisrael Chai!” The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the President for the strong friendship and warm relations between the two countries.

Both leaders offered personal prayers and placed notes between the stones of the Western Wall. They then toured newly uncovered sites beneath the Western Wall Plaza.

At the end of the moving visit, President Milei was presented with an original coin from the time of the Great Revolt - dated to the year 70 CE - as a symbol of the deep historic connection to the Jewish people and to Jerusalem.