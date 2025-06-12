Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has authorized the launch of a criminal investigation into a sitting senior judge, i24news reported Thursday evening

The investigation centers on allegations of forgery and fraud related to the judge’s professional conduct. The judge in question is described as highly experienced and well-regarded in the judiciary.

The inquiry is currently being handled as a covert criminal investigation by Lahav 433, Israel’s elite anti-corruption and serious crimes unit.

Sources familiar with the case suggest internal tensions within the judicial system may be a factor, raising the possibility that the probe could involve elements of personal vendettas or score-settling.

Should the investigation advance, the judge will likely be placed on mandatory leave.

In response to the report, the Attorney General’s office stated: “We do not comment on investigations or reviews unless formal proceedings are underway."