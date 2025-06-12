Israel Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, presented Argentine President Javier Milei with an ancient coin dating back over 2,000 years. The coin, from the time of the Second Temple and inscribed with the words “Freedom for Zion,” was given in recognition of Milei’s steadfast support for the State of Israel.

The exchange took place on Thursday during a special ceremony at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The rare coin originates from the period of the Jewish “Great Revolt” against Roman rule in 66 CE and was unearthed during archaeological excavations at ancient Shiloh and Psagot.

“This gift symbolizes our deep gratitude,” said Ganz. “At a time of great challenges for the people of Israel, your unwavering support, your recognition of our historical and national rights, and the relocation of the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem are gestures of profound significance.”

President Milei, who began his official visit to Israel at the Western Wall and wrote the phrase “Freedom for Zion” in the guest book, was visibly moved by the coin bearing the same inscription. Along with the ancient artifact, Ganz also presented him with a Spanish dedication and a photograph of the scenic landscapes of Binyamin.

President Milei thanked the governor, describing the gift as deeply meaningful.

Governor Ganz concluded by inviting Milei to visit ancient Shiloh on his next trip to Israel, noting that the residents of Binyamin continue to pray for the Argentine leader at the historic site.