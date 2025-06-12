Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, during IDF operational activity, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile toward the troops, moderately injuring two soldiers.
Shortly afterwards, the troops identified the terrorist cell and a tank eliminated three of the terrorists. The IAF then struck, eliminating four additional terrorists in the cell.
Also on Wednesday, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists transporting weapons. Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.
IDF troops also located a weapons cache and dismantled it.
Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror infrastructure sites.