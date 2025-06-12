הפעילות בעזה וחיסול המחבלים דובר צה"ל

Directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, IDF troops continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, during IDF operational activity, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile toward the troops, moderately injuring two soldiers.

Shortly afterwards, the troops identified the terrorist cell and a tank eliminated three of the terrorists. The IAF then struck, eliminating four additional terrorists in the cell.

Also on Wednesday, IDF troops identified a number of terrorists transporting weapons. Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists.

IDF troops also located a weapons cache and dismantled it.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, weapons storage facilities, and additional terror infrastructure sites.

credit: דובר צה"ל