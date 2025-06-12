US President Donald Trump warned today (Thursday) that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities “could very well happen” as tensions with Iran over its nuclear weapons program continue to escalate.

"Well, I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump stated in response to a reporter's question.

Israel is reportedly fully prepared to launch a military operation against Iran, according to multiple sources cited by CBS News.

US officials have been briefed and are now anticipating possible Iranian retaliation on American targets in Iraq, the site added.

NBC News reported that Israel is preparing to strike Iran without US assistance in the coming days.

It is for this reason that the US State Department issued an order to embassies located within striking distance of Iranian assets to convene emergency action committees (EACs) and ordered all non-emergency US personnel to leave Iraq; the Pentagon has also allowed military families across the Middle East to voluntarily depart,

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, still intends to proceed with a sixth round of indirect talks with Iran on its nuclear program in the coming days.