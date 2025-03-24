IAF aircraft carried out targeted attacks on vehicles belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip this afternoon (Monday), including dozens of vehicles used by the Hamas Nuhkba force.

As part of the operation, dozens of vehicles were struck throughout the Strip, including vans and commercial vehicles used for terrorist acts.

According to reports, the attacks were intended to damage the maneuverability and logistics of the terrorist organizations in Gaza. The defense establishment estimates that the operation is expected to continue depending on the assessment of the situation on the ground.

The operation was launched after the IDF was able to map where the vehicles were located. For about two hours, the Air Force attacked and destroyed dozens of vehicles.

The operation comes in the wake of a report yesterday by the Washington Post that Israel may be considering occupying Gaza for months or more as part of its increased activity in Gaza.

Israeli sources told the newspaper that as part of the continued fighting in Gaza, the IDF plans to be directly responsible for distributing humanitarian aid and evacuating the population to "humanitarian bubbles."