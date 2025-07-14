In a joint operation by the Shin Bet and IDF over the past week, the terrorists responsible for the murder of civilian Haim Karman in Jerusalem and soldier Sgt. Ehud (Udi) Tal at the Dotan Coordination and Communication center were eliminated.

The terrorists had been expelled to the Gaza Strip as part of the 2011 "Shalit Deal," which saw 1,027 terrorists - including Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in October 2024 - released in exchange for kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit.

Among those eliminated was Riyad Asila, a Hamas military wing operative and member of the "West Bank Headquarters" - the organization's executional arm in Gaza for carrying out attacks in the Judea and Samaria areas.

Along with another terrorist, Bassam Abu Sanina, Asila was responsible for the 1998 stabbing attack that killed Haim Karman in Jerusalem. After his expulsion, Asila became active in Hamas' "Jerusalem Department," responsible for recruiting terrorists from Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem and planning additional attacks.

Also eliminated in the strike was Mahmoud Saria, who was involved in the 1996 stabbing attack at the Dotan center, which killed soldier Sgt. Ehud (Udi) Tal. In total, seven terrorists who had operated in Judea and Samaria and were expelled to Gaza as part of the "Shalit Deal" were killed in the strike.

The seven terrorists, who were convicted during the Second Intifada for involvement in murderous attacks, served lengthy prison sentences before being released. Even after their release, they continued to operate in Hamas' "West Bank Headquarters," promoting attacks through area division, weapons transfers, and financial support.

Concluding their statement, the Shin Bet and IDF emphasized that they will continue to act to thwart terrorist operations against the State of Israel and its citizens.