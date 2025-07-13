In response to a spate of violent incidents targeting Jewish Americans—including an arson attack at Governor Josh Shapiro’s residence and deadly assaults in Washington DC and Boulder, Colorado—the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Center for Antisemitism Research has released findings from a new nationwide survey revealing alarming attitudes toward antisemitism in the United States.

The survey, conducted on June 10, 2025, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Americans, found that nearly one in four Americans (24%) described the recent antisemitic attacks as “understandable.” A similar proportion claimed the incidents were false flag operations intended to bolster support for Israel. Additionally, 22% denied that the events were antisemitic, 15% described the violence as “necessary,” 14% said they did not qualify as hate crimes, and 13% went so far as to call them “justified.”

Despite these troubling views, 60% of Americans across all demographics acknowledged that antisemitism is a serious problem. This concern was shared across political affiliations, with 25% of Democrats and 23% of Republicans expressing worry about antisemitism within their respective parties.

Age played a role in perceptions of antisemitism, with 80% of the Silent Generation and 64% of Baby Boomers recognizing the issue as serious. Among Millennials and Gen Z, just over half held the same view.

“As the Jewish community is still reeling from recent antisemitic attacks that killed three people, it’s unacceptable that one-quarter of Americans find this unspeakable violence understandable or justified—an alarming sign of how antisemitic narratives are accepted by the mainstream,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director. “The torrent of antisemitic hate has continuously increased since Oct. 7, 2023, with Jews being harassed and targeted, blamed and attacked, wounded and killed. The bipartisan majority of the American public must act.”

The survey also highlighted deeply rooted antisemitic beliefs among segments of the population:

* 34% believe Jewish Americans are more loyal to Israel than to the US.

* 30% say Jews wield too much influence in politics and the media.

* 27% think Jewish Americans should be held accountable for the actions of Israel.

Attitudes toward anti-Israel protests revealed generational divides. While nearly a third of Americans (29%) view such protesters favorably, that number rises to 59% among Gen Z and falls significantly with age: 29% of Millennials, 16% of Baby Boomers, and 27% of the Silent Generation. Furthermore, 58% believe terms like “Zionist” are often used to refer to Jews in general, and 68% said slogans such as “Globalize the Intifada” or “From the River to the Sea” increase the risk of violence against Jews. Notably, 34% admitted they do not understand what “anti-Zionism” means.

Despite these concerns, the survey also revealed widespread support for concrete actions to address antisemitism:

* 82% support the removal of online hate speech that celebrates violence.

* 77% advocate for greater government intervention to combat antisemitism.

“A majority of Americans support a range of federal, state, and local interventions—we have a window of opportunity to take action and seriously address the scourge of antisemitism before it normalizes,” said Matt Williams, Vice President of the ADL Center for Antisemitism Research. “While it is clear in our research that millions of Americans still hold extreme and conspiratorial beliefs, we see that most Americans reject antisemitism, violence against Jews, and hateful rhetoric, and want to take meaningful steps to stop it.”