The military court, in a decision by Judge Lt. Col. Sivan Omer, ordered the release of the families of the terrorists who carried out the deadly attack in Beit El, in which four Israelis were murdered, after they published an inciting video in which they praised the murder and encouraged further attacks.

The judge ruled that despite the fact that the video contained "praise and glorification of murderous attackers and support for their actions," the family members should be released from detention, partly because they are elderly, and because, according to their claims, the video was not filmed recently and they did not distribute it themselves.

The video was published on the anniversary of the attack and was exposed by the 'Kol HaYehudi' website. Following its release, the involved parties were arrested, and the bereaved families filed a police complaint about the incitement.

In the attack, Elisha Antman, a 12th-grade student, Nahman Shmuel Mordoff, 17, Harel Masoud, 21, and Ofer Peirman, 63, were murdered.

Ruth, mother of Elisha Antman, strongly criticized the decision: "We are very upset, they murdered my child and now they're making a video encouraging the murder of our other children. We are horrified by the court's decision. The court acts in a racist manner toward Jews and belittles incitement when it is directed at Jews. It is unacceptable that Israeli judges, even after October 7th, continue to downplay explicit encouragement to murder Jews."

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan demanded that the families of the murderers be imprisoned: "The release is a moral stain and a security risk. I demand that this decision be changed. Jewish blood should not be taken lightly again. These families raise their children on hatred and the murder of Jews, and now they are publicly inciting to continue doing so. They need to be behind bars, especially after October 7th, when we all saw the consequences of such incitement."