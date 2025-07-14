The IDF on Monday morning presented the findings of its investigation into the battle in the city of Ofakim on October 7, 2023. The probe, led by Brigadier General Simcha Oren, outlines the timeline of events from the moment Hamas Nukhba terrorists infiltrated the city to the eventual elimination of the attackers and rescue of hostages.

According to the report, at approximately 6:40 a.m., 15 terrorists entered Israeli territory in two pickup trucks. By 7:01 a.m., they reached the Urim junction and turned east. At 7:06 a.m., they launched a brutal killing spree in the ‘Mishor HaGefen’ neighborhood of Ofakim.

As the terrorists advanced, they opened fire on an ambulance responding to the scene, killing the driver instantly. At 7:10 a.m., they continued north along three routes toward the ‘HaGefen’ neighborhood, murdering ten more civilians on HaGoren, Kramim, and HaTamar streets.

A response team made up of a police officer, a civilian, and a cadet from the Bahad 1 Officer Training School attempted to confront the attackers at 7:15 a.m. on Beit VaGan Street. The police officer and civilian were killed in the exchange, and the cadet sustained injuries.

At 7:19 a.m., another civilian was murdered on Pri Megadim Street. Minutes later, at 7:23 a.m., at least ten terrorists split up, with five entering the Edri family’s home on HaTamar Street and taking hostages.

Between 7:25 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., police and civilians took initiative and advanced toward HaGoren and Kramim streets, eliminating three terrorists. However, two police officers were killed in intense firefights.

At 7:35 a.m., a separate team of three police officers and a civilian neutralized another terrorist cell. During this time, the Ofakim police station commander was injured by a grenade and evacuated to Soroka Hospital.

Between 7:42 and 7:43 a.m., two more terrorists were eliminated on HaChita Street, though another civilian was killed during the exchange.

At 8:30 a.m., the Negev Regional Operations Officer ordered the isolation of the house on HaTamar Street, where two hostages were being held, and negotiations began while operational preparations continued.

At 9:10 a.m., the first platoon from Bahad 1 entered the city. At 9:45 a.m., fighting broke out in a residential courtyard with three terrorists. A second platoon joined, and by 9:59 a.m., the last terrorist in that location was eliminated.

At 12:45 p.m., command was transferred to the elite Yamam counter-terrorism unit. After gathering intelligence and making final preparations, Yamam forces stormed the Edri home at 2:25 a.m. the following morning, eliminated the four terrorists inside, and rescued the hostages- the Edri couple - unharmed.

At 3:30 a.m., during further sweeps, security forces identified and eliminated another terrorist. In total, all 15 terrorists who infiltrated Ofakim were neutralized.

Investigation conclusions:

The IDF acknowledged it had failed in its mission to protect the city. However, the swift and courageous actions of police officers, civilians, and soldiers helped halt the massacre relatively early. Yamam forces acted with a high level of professionalism and successfully rescued the hostages without harm.

The battle unfolded in a densely populated and complex urban setting, which made it difficult to distinguish between terrorists and armed civilians. The investigation also noted that the absence of fortified rooms in the Mishor HaGefen neighborhood left residents especially vulnerable during the attack.