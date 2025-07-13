The IDF recently rescued Palestinian Arab collaborators who were injured while carrying out tasks for Israel. They were evacuated by helicopter and received medical treatment in Israel.

According to a report from Kan News, the collaborators were sent by the IDF to conduct searches in the area, and when they were injured during the mission, rescue teams were dispatched to extract them from the location.

A helicopter from the Israeli Air Force was called to the scene, accompanied by fighters from the 669 Rescue Unit and a doctor from the unit, who provided life-saving medical treatment. The injured man was later evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Israel, where he continued to receive medical care.

According to the report, Israel has recently been cooperating with Gazan groups opposed to Hamas. These groups have been given security tasks, such as guarding humanitarian convoys and conducting searches of suspected buildings.

The most well-known group is led by Yasser Abu Shabab, which operates in the Rafah area and is even armed with Kalashnikov rifles.