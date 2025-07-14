Complete protection in every arena - including the legal one. At the initiative of Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar, the Ministry of Culture and Sports announced on Monday that it has decided to allocate earmarked resources for legal assistance within the support framework for umbrella organizations: the Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Committee, and the "Ayelet" association.

The allocation of dedicated resources aims to provide adequate legal support and strengthen the national bodies' ability to contend with attempts to delegitimize Israeli athletes around the world.

As a reminder, pro-Arab organizations such as BDS and other Arab countries and athletes often act to harm the participation of Israeli athletes and teams in international activities and competitions.

The new step by the Ministry of Culture and Sports will allow, for the first time, unique and targeted funding for legal representation and protection on the international stage, ensuring that every Israeli athlete can reach the podium in any country, without obstacles, with pride and respect, accompanied by the state flag and anthem.

Minister of Culture and Sports Miki Zohar: “The fight against the delegitimization of the State of Israel also includes the world of sports. It is our duty to ensure that our athletes have full protection in every arena, including the legal one. This is an important step in the battle for Israel's standing, even in stadiums and sports halls."

In a discussion held today in the Knesset's Immigration and Absorption Committee on Israeli sports in the international arena, the Director-General of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kfir Cohen, said: “For the first time, we are introducing a unique support track that will allow the umbrella organizations - the Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Committee, and 'Eilat' - to provide effective legal protection for athletes on the international stage. This is a critical step that will allow every Israeli athlete to represent our country without fear, with national pride and full confidence.”