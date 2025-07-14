The X account of Elmo, a Sesame Street hero, posted antisemitic content on Sunday night, calling to "kill the Jews."

The content was quickly deleted.

In its tweets, Elmo posted, "Kill all Jews."

"Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F-K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.

“RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F-KER.”

Reports said that ten minutes prior to the antisemitic incitement, the hacker posted a photo of Elmo on the moon, wishing readers, "Happy crypto all-time high day, everybody! From Elmo and @onchainstudios. To the moon!!"

A few minutes later, the account went antisemitic.

The posts were removed within the hour, with Sesame Workshop telling Fox News Digital, "Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account."

The show Sesame Street is one of the most legendary children's programs in the US, first airing in 1969. It has since spawned various versions around the world, including in Israel.

It made headlines in May after US President Donald Trump ordered the cessation of federal funding for public broadcasting stations NPR and PBS, where the show was aired.