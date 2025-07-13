Sources involved in the Israel-Hamas negotiations told Al Arabiya that Israel is considering changes to the proposed ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement in response to Hamas's rejection of the US proposal.

According to the report, Hamas has expressed willingness to return to the Qatari proposal framework presented last January.

The changes under discussion focus on three main issues, central among them the IDF's redeployment in Gaza during the ceasefire period, and the proposed timeline for IDF withdrawal from Gaza.

Palestinian Arab sources stated that Hamas's main demand is for the IDF to withdraw 700 meters into Gaza, and in certain areas, up to 1.1 kilometers.

However, it was reported that the terror group may show flexibility in making specific adjustments to the locations of Israeli forces.

Despite this, Hamas firmly opposes the continued Israeli military presence on the strategic Morag Corridor, located in southern Gaza.