Imagine a German going to Afghanistan to hold a rally for “democracy,” “freedom,” and “rights”: at best, they would face public flogging—one of Kabul’s most popular activities.

Muslim extremists, on the other hand, are allowed to march in Berlin demanding the establishment of a caliphate in the name of “democracy,” “freedom,” and “rights.”

This was perfectly and ignorantly foretold by Monsignor Giuseppe Bernardini, bishop of Izmir, Turkey, when on October 13, 1999, he said that “during an official meeting on Islamic-Christian dialogue, a prominent Muslim figure said calmly and confidently to the Christian participants: ‘Thanks to your democratic laws we will invade you; thanks to our religious laws we will dominate you.’”

Ahmed Mansour points out the terrible paradox in which European democracy is trapped:

“Islamists march through the streets of Berlin protected by the democracy they deeply despise. They invoke the caliphate, dream of a theocracy. And to all those who don't believe it: try holding the same rally with the same signs in Cairo, Baghdad, Riyadh, Amman, Beirut, or Abu Dhabi.”

Berlin police wanted to ban the protest, but a court overturned the ban. Caliphate supporters were then allowed, separated by gender, to call for the establishment of theocracy in Europe.

“More than a million Muslims in Germany show a tendency toward radicalization,” reveals Die Welt.

They started by marching for the right to wear the veil at work.

Then for the right to build mosques.

Then against the publication of cartoons.

Now they march for the right to establish a Caliphate.

One year after Benedict XVI’s masterful speech in Regensburg, his secretary Georg Gänswein told Süddeutsche Zeitung:

“The West cannot ignore the attempts at Islamization it is undergoing.”

Who would have believed it twenty years ago (that’s how long since Regensburg), if told that in our major cities there would be public rallies calling for a Caliphate?

It’s called the Overton Window: a mental window of six stages (from unthinkable to legalized) that expands and advances to normalcy any once-unacceptable idea.

What happened in Germany’s capital is equivalent to a declaration of bankruptcy of the rule of law. Friedrich Merz’s grand coalition had promised to crack down on Islamic extremism. Instead, the judiciary yields to Islamists, while politicians watch as our values are trampled.

The Caliphate—an Islamist theocracy from the Stone Age—is no longer unstoppable; it’s simply desired and even promoted by judiciary and politics, fueled by mass immigration and demographics.

A democratic society unable to ensure its demographic survival is doomed to barbarism and extinction.

“The Caliphate is the solution,” shouted Islamists in Hamburg. They waved Shahada flags, raised index fingers (a symbol of Islamism).

In theory, a Caliphate is a government led by Muhammad’s successor. In practice, it's far from harmless, as survivors of ISIS's caliphate in Syria and Iraq recall. Remember? Up to 10,000 Yazidis massacred, 7,000 women and children enslaved, many brutally abused.

Caliphate means submission: Muslims and converts on one side; everyone else enslaved or killed—often beheaded with long knives.

Adultery = stoning.

Theft = hand severing.

Homosexuals = thrown from rooftops, crushed under walls, or hanged from cranes.

Thomas Mann said:

“Tolerance becomes a crime when applied to evil.”

Alexander Kissler puts it even best:

“A country that tolerates repeated calls for an Islamic caliphate is not tolerant—it is decadent.”

And we know how decadent civilizations end.