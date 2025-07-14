During a discussion held on Sunday night in the cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, security officials presented a detailed timeline for the establishment of the "humanitarian city," which is expected to cost tens of billions.

According to reports by Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio), the construction of the city is expected to take more than a year, with estimates suggesting that the process could take even longer, contrary to previous reports that expected it to be completed within just six months.

It was also reported that during the discussion, a heated debate developed between the political and military echelons. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several ministers called for accelerating the establishment of the humanitarian city, demanding a significant reduction in the timeline.

Netanyahu conveyed the message that he wishes to lead to a ceasefire agreement and a deal with the relevant parties, but noted that fighting could resume if necessary after the ceasefire if operational conditions require it.