A man has been charged by police after scaling Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster in central London on Saturday, the BBC reports.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Daniel Day from Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and trespassing on a protected site after climbing the iconic clock tower, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Emergency services were called at 07:24 GMT on Saturday to reports of a protester who had climbed the tower, holding a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.

The barefoot man was safely brought down in a cherry picker more than 16 hours later.

On Sunday, Westminster Police confirmed that the man was arrested once he reached the ground after what they described as a "protracted incident", according to the BBC.

The incident prompted the closure of Westminster Bridge, one of the exits at Westminster Underground Station, and Bridge Street.

A small group of supporters gathered behind a police cordon beneath the tower, shouting "free Palestine" and "you are a hero."