The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that fans attending this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be allowed to bring and display any flag that does not violate the law in the host country, Switzerland.

The new flag policy for the European song contest states that while “political messages should be avoided,” Switzerland “places great value on freedom of expression.” Therefore, all flags permitted by law may be displayed. This includes a flag with the symbol of the hostages and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag, which were banned from last year’s Eurovision in Sweden.

According to the announcement, anyone who violates the new rules may be removed from the contest. For artists, reports indicate, “there may be additional consequences.”

The semi-finals of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest are scheduled to be held in Basel on May 13 and 15, and the grand final is scheduled for May 17.