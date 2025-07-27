An incident occurred this past Shabbat in the Jordan Valley involving members of the activist group Looking the Occupation in the Eye and IDF personnel during a military operation.

Video footage from the scene shows activists blocking an IDF jeep and engaging in a heated verbal exchange with soldiers. Among the participants was Amir Pinski, a prominent figure associated with the group, who was recorded shouting at female soldiers and directing a provocative comment at a Druze IDF officer, stating, "You're frustrated because you didn't manage to escape to Syria." Pinski was also heard making a derogatory remark towards someone filming the scene.

The confrontation sparked strong reactions from public officials. Yossi Dagan, Head of the Samaria Regional Council, condemned the activists' behavior and called for firm action. "I expect and demand that the Defense Minister and the Chief of Staff immediately support the Druze officer and that the IDF Spokesperson publicly denounce the activists’ actions," he said.

Dagan further urged the military leadership to issue administrative distancing orders against members of Looking the Occupation in the Eye. He referenced a recent case involving a member of the same organization who was reportedly under suspicion of plotting to harm the Prime Minister, calling for consistent legal measures against activists regardless of political affiliation.

“The double standard in how extreme left-wing and right-wing activists are treated is intolerable,” Dagan stated. “We need clear denunciation, legal action, and distancing orders to uphold the integrity of our security forces.”