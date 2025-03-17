Irish protesters raised Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags across Dublin’s Ha’Penny Bridge over the weekend, turning a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day into an expression of solidarity with Palestinian Arabs.

According to Middle East Monitor, the demonstration was held to pressure the Irish government to act against Israel's actions against Palestinian Arabs. Irish anti-Israel protesters often draw parallels to the Palestinian experience from Ireland’s historical struggle against colonial rule.

Relations between Ireland and Israel have been strained in recent months, as Ireland has been a vocal critic of Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

In April of last year, Prime Minister Simon Harris failed to mention the hostages being held by Hamas during his first speech after being elected leader, resulting in criticism from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Later, Harris criticized Israel's strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, accusing Israel of a “pattern of flouting international law and disregard for rules of engagement”.

In December, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced that the Israeli embassy in Ireland will be closed, accusing Ireland of delegitimizing and dehumanizing Israel as well as applying double standards in its approach to Israel's conflict with Hamas.

In response, Irish President Michael Higgins lashed out at Israel, and said that its accusations that the Irish people are antisemitic are a “gross defamation” and “deep slander”, while claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is in breach of so many bits of international law and has breached the sovereignty of Lebanon, Syria and would like to have settlement in Egypt.”

Sa’ar responded to Higgins and said, “Once an antisemitic liar - always an antisemitic liar.”

In January, Higgins took advantage of his speech at an event in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day to criticize Israel.

In his remarks, Higgins discussed the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and appeared to draw a line between the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust and the war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

Sa’ar said in response, “Even on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Irish President Michael Higgins couldn't help himself and resorted to a cheap, despicable provocation.”

“The biggest murderous attack against Jews since the Holocaust was perpetrated from Jihadist Gaza. Nonetheless, he echoed Hamas' antisemitic lies and propaganda at a Holocaust memorial ceremony, leading to the removal of Jews, descendants of Holocaust survivors, from the event,” he added.

“What a despicable person. What a distorted policy. Shame!” stated Sa’ar.