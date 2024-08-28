A United Airlines flight attendant was criticized on Tuesday after she was spotted wearing a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag pin and a keffiyeh around her neck, The New York Post reported.

The airline stood by its uniform policy, the report said.

Jewish civil rights group StopAntisemitism blasted United for allowing staffers to make what they described as a divisive political statement after an outraged passenger notified the group of the staffer, who wore the pin and keffiyeh during a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Newark Airport.

“StopAntisemitism is alarmed by the rising trend of US airline employees displaying Palestinian flags and keffiyehs while on duty,” StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez said, according to The New York Post. “There are no flights to Palestine.

“Political stances belong off the clock,” Rez said. “Airlines must ensure that passengers aren’t confronted with divisive symbols in what should be a neutral space.”

United, however, said it would not be budging on its policy to allow flight staff to wear PLO or other flag pins “that represent their pride.”

“Our uniform policy has long included an option for flight attendants to wear flag pins to designate specific language skills so that our customers who are more comfortable in a language other than English can know who on our crew speaks their preferred language,” the airline said in a statement quoted by The New York Post.

“We also allow flight attendants to wear flag pins that represent their pride in a place to which they may have a special connection,” the statement added.

In July, Delta Air Lines announced a change to its employee uniform policy, after a user on X expressed outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing PLO flag pins.

The uproar over the July 10 post on X led Delta to ban its employees from wearing pins representing any country or nationality besides the US.

“We are proud of our diverse base of employees and customers and the foundation of our brand, which is to connect the world and provide a premium experience,” the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement, adding, “We are taking this step to help ensure a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all.”