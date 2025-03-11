A man who climbed partway up London’s iconic “Big Ben” clock tower in a pro-Palestinian Arab protest on the weekend appeared in court on Monday, facing charges over the disruption caused by his actions, Reuters reported.

Daniel Day, 29, scaled 25 meters up the Elizabeth Tower at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Saturday. Clutching a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag, he remained perched on the structure for 16 hours before finally agreeing to descend , prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Authorities charged Day with climbing and remaining on the tower, which allegedly created "a risk or caused serious harm to the public," as well as trespassing on a protected site. Prosecutors argued that his protest led to major disruptions in central London, with roads closed, buses diverted, and the cancellation of parliamentary tours, resulting in a financial loss of £25,000.

Day’s lawyer stated that he intends to plead not guilty to the first charge, asserting that his demonstration aimed to raise awareness about the situation in Gaza and Britain's stance on the matter.

The second charge of trespassing requires approval from the attorney general, prompting the court to adjourn proceedings until March 17 for a decision.

Day, who hails from a coastal town in eastern England, was remanded in custody. As he was led away, supporters in the courtroom applauded and shouted, “Hero” and “Free Palestine.”