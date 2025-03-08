The Daily Mail reports that London's police and fire brigade were summoned to Westminster Palace on Saturday after a pro-Palestinian demonstrator climbed the building where Big Ben is located.

In footage circulated from the incident, the barefoot man is seen standing on a ledge high on the Elizabeth Tower as the authorities attempt to bring him down.

A group of protesters later gathered in Parliament Square with signs accusing the government and BBC of 'hiding Israel's crimes.'

At the same time, a group of activists vandalized the Trump Turnberry golf resort, spraying red paint on the clubhouse, digging up the greens, and painting 'Gaza is not 4 sale' on the grass.