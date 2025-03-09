A man who scaled Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower with a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag has come down after spending over 16 hours perched high above the Palace of Westminster, the BBC reported.

The barefoot individual climbed onto a ledge several meters up the tower early on Saturday morning. Emergency services responded quickly, using a crane to reach the man, and after Big Ben struck midnight, the intruder descended, according to the report.

During the standoff, he was heard telling negotiators that he would come down "on his own terms." In a video posted on Instagram later that evening, the man warned, "If you come towards me you are putting me in danger and I will climb higher."

The protester filmed his ascent, explaining his actions as a stand against "police repression and state violence."

The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 07:24 GMT. The incident caused major disruptions, including the closure of Westminster Bridge and the cancellation of Parliamentary tours.

Around 10:00 GMT, emergency personnel were hoisted several meters in the air on a fire brigade aerial ladder platform, using a megaphone to communicate with the man.

Negotiations continued throughout the day and into the night.

Photos taken during the standoff showed the protester sitting on the ledge, holding the flag, and draping a traditional keffiyeh scarf around the decorative stonework of the tower.

Supporters, some located behind a police cordon on Victoria Embankment, shouted "Free Palestine" and "You Are A Hero" in solidarity with the protester, according to the BBC.

The Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions on protests near Parliament Square to prevent serious disruption, requiring pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators to move from Bridge Street to nearby Richmond Terrace.

Both Bridge Street and Westminster Bridge were closed to allow emergency services to respond, and one exit from Westminster Tube station was temporarily closed, although the Tube services continued without disruption.

Tours of Parliament were also canceled as emergency teams worked on-site.