The right-wing Im Tirtzu movement put up a huge sign on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to insist on the elimination of Hamas as an unnegotiable strategic goal during his meeting with US President Donald Trump



Over the past year, Im Tirtzu has led two demonstrations in front of the Prime Minister’s residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, demanding that the IDF enter Rafah and the Philadelphi Corridor.

Director of Im Tirtzu, Matan Jerafi, said: "As a reservist who has served for more than 280 days in Gaza and Lebanon, it is clear to me that our mission is not yet complete. We will not agree under any circumstances to sabotage the goals of fighting in exchange for normalization with a country that is already no longer an enemy of Israel."



He added: "Prime Minister Netanyahu – your legacy is at stake. You will be remembered by the return of Hamas to power or you will be remembered by the elimination of the Iranian octopus, including all its tentacles, first and foremost Hamas. Any outcome of the war, which is not the removal of Hamas from power, will not be accepted by the Israeli public. We trust you."