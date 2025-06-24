The Prime Minister's Office responded to US President Donald Trump's demand that Israel not retaliate for the missile attack Iran launched against the Jewish State after 10 am this morning (Tuesday), in violation of the veasefire which went into effect three hours earlier.

"The ceasefire was set for 7:00 AM. At 3:00 AM, Israel launched a strong strike in the heart of Tehran, targeting regime objectives and eliminating hundreds of Basij forces and Iranian security personnel," the PMO stated.

"Shortly before the ceasefire took effect, Iran launched a barrage of missiles, one of which claimed the lives of four of our citizens in Be'er Sheva. The ceasefire officially took effect at 7:00 AM.

"At 7:06 AM, Iran fired one missile into Israeli territory, and at 10:25 AM, two additional missiles were launched. The missiles were intercepted or fell in open areas with no casualties or damage.

"In response to Iran's violations, the Israeli Air Force destroyed a radar system near Tehran.

"Following President Trump's conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes. In the call, President Trump expressed his immense appreciation for Israel, which achieved all the goals of the war. The president also expressed confidence in the stability of the ceasefire," the statement from Netanyahu's office concluded.

Following the Iranian attack, Trump stated, "Israel unloaded a lot, and now I just heard that Israel went out because they felt it (the ceasefire) was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want, I tell you that."

While speaking with the press before leaving for a NATO summit, Trump expressed his frustrations, stating: "I'm not happy with Israel either."

He added: "I gotta get Israel to calm down now."

The President claimed that both Israel and Iran violated the ceasefire, but noted: "I don't think they did it intentionally, they couldn't bring people back."

He reiterated his anger with Israel's intention to retaliate against the violation and said he would try to stop it.