נתניהו בתפילה בכותל דוברות הקרן למורשת הכותל

Following last night’s historic American strike on Iran’s three nuclear sites Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, arrived at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem on Sunday for a special thanksgiving prayer to the Almighty for the miracles, and a prayer for the wellbeing of the President of the United States in gratitude for his support of Israel at this time.

The prayer took place in the presence of the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav. Psalms of praise and thanksgiving were recited in gratitude for the manifest miracles continuously occurring during the “Rising Lion" war.

As previously reported, just hours before the start of the “Rising Lion” war, the prime minister came to the Western Wall to pray for success, and during his visit, placed a note between the stones of the Wall with the words: “Am Kelavi Yakum - a nation shall rise like a lion.”

During today’s prayer, the rabbi of the Western Wall, together with the prime minister, offered a special prayer for the president of the United States, as a token of appreciation for his steadfast support of the State of Israel during this time, and for his contribution to regional security.

At the conclusion of the prayer, the prime minister placed another note between the stones of the Wall with the words: “Am Yisrael kam - Am Yisrael chai!” ("A nation hasa

Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: “Ten days ago, on the eve of Israel’s historic action, I stood here and placed a note that read: ‘Behold, a nation shall rise like a lion’. Now, ten days later, I return to the same place and leave a note that reads: ‘Behold, a nation has risen like a lion - the Nation of Israel lives!’”