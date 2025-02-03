Agam Berger, who was released from Hamas captivity last week, presented her younger sister, Bar, with a lanyard on Monday at her graduation from the military social workers training course.

Bar enlisted while Agam was in captivity. At the end of the training, Agam presented her sister with the purple lanyard worn by military social workers.

Agam, 20, was released last Thursday after 482 days in Hamas captivity, as part of the third wave of hostage releases together with Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes.

In recent days it has been reported that Agam Berger found a Jewish prayer book in Gaza, which was probably accidently left behind by soldiers, and used it while in captivity. Agam fasted on the Ninth of Av and refused to take the Quran which her captors tried to force her to take.