In the burnt house of Ofra Keidar in Kibbutz Be'eri the clock has stopped ticking.

A photo published on Sunday by the kibbutz following the announcement that Keidar's body was recovered from Hamas captivity, shows the wall clock stuck at 6:29 a.m., the moment the murderous surprise attack began on the morning of October 7th, 2023.

Ofra was brutally murdered and abducted from the kibbutz on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. Ofra, who was 71 at the time of her death, was a mother of three and the wife of Shmuel Keidar, who was also murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in Be’eri.

Ofra worked in the dairy farm for 30 years, caring for newborn calves. She was a dedicated worker with exceptional physical strength. Later, she moved to the local petting zoo, where she worked for 15 years, and even after reaching retirement age, she never slowed down.

Anyone who visited her home could see her greatest loves, aside from her family - her dogs, especially poodles, and tending to her garden and houseplants.

On the morning of the massacre, she went on her regular walk. Her son, Oren, who also lives on the kibbutz, recounted that at a certain point, after hearing gunshots, he asked his wife to call his mother.

"Mom answered and shouted they they're shooting at her," Oren related. "She asked the terrorists: 'Why are you shooting at me? What did I do?' and then, the call cut off."

On Saturday night, in a complex IDF and Shin Bet operation in Gaza, the body of Ofra, along with those of Yonatan Samerano and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, were recovered and returned to Israel.