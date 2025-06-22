In a special operation carried out by the ISA and the IDF, the bodies of the hostages Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson were recovered from the Gaza Strip yesterday (Saturday).

Ofra Keidar, a member of Kibbutz Be’eri, was brutally murdered and abducted from the kibbutz on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists. Ofra, who was 71 at the time of her death, was a mother of three and the wife of Shmuel Keidar, who was also murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in Be’eri.

Yonatan Samerano was brutally murdered and abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists, including a UNRWA employee, after fleeing the Nova music festival. Yonatan was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, a tank commander in the “Oz” (77) Battalion, engaged and fought terrorists on the morning of October 7 and fell in combat. He was then abducted by Hamas terrorists. Shay was 19 years old when he fell.

The rescue operation was conducted by the ISA and IDF troops of the Southern Command and the Gaza Division.

The operation was made possible by precise intelligence received from the ISA, the Hostage Task Force, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

Following identification procedures carried out by the Israel Police and the Military Rabbinate's Genomic Center, the Hostage Task Force of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate notified the families and the community of Kibbutz Be’eri.

The IDF stated that it "extends its condolences to the families and will continue to make all efforts possible to bring home all the hostages."

Kobi Samerano, the father of Yonatan Samerano, first announced the recovery of his son's body this morning.

“Yesterday was Yonati’s Hebrew birthday. On his 23rd birthday, on the very day he was born, our Yonati was rescued in a heroic operation by the brave soldiers of the IDF and the Shin Bet," Kobi wrote. "From the first moment, I believed with all my heart that our army would bring back my son. I never stopped believing, and that’s exactly what happened."

The Hostages Families Forum stated, The Hostages Families Forum: "Our hearts are with the Keidar, Samerano, and Levinson families today. Alongside the grief and pain, their return provides some comfort to the families who have waited in agony, uncertainty, and doubt for 625 days."

"We wish to express our deep gratitude to the IDF and security forces who acted with dedication and courage. The return of all the hostages is an essential condition for the process of national healing and recovery.

"Particularly against the backdrop of current military developments and the significant achievements in Iran, we want to emphasize that bringing back the remaining 50 hostages is the key to achieving complete Israeli victory.

"There is a historic window of opportunity—the significant regional achievements enable Israel to end the war from a position of clear strength.

"The return of all hostages through a comprehensive deal—this is in Israel's interest, this is the next stage, and this is the victory of this war. There will be no victory until the last hostage returns," the forum stated.