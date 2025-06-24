Ukrainian paratrooper Artem Buryk is reeling after an Iranian missile strike killed his wife, daughter, and three other relatives in Bat Yam, Israel. Buryk, 39, was serving on the front lines in Ukraine when he learned that his seven-year-old daughter Anastasia, wife Maria, mother-in-law Olena, and two young cousins were all killed when a missile hit their building on June 15.

The family had relocated to Israel in 2022 for Anastasia’s leukemia treatment, after Artem raised \$50,000 for life-saving care. Complications kept them there, and they remained despite the growing threat of conflict. Days before the attack, Anastasia sent her father a voice message saying: “Papa, I saw them shoot down a rocket. But I’m okay.” It was the last time he heard from her.

Buryk says he never imagined something like this could happen, trusting Israel’s interceptors to keep his family safe. “It never even occurred to me,” he said. “I thought I was the one in danger.”

Ten civilians were killed in the strike that hit the Buryk family home, Israel’s deadliest single loss of civilian life since the war began.

Anastasia had recently shown signs of recovery after months of intensive treatment. Her grandmother and cousins had flown out earlier this spring to support her. “She told me she was eating again, walking outside,” Artem recalled. “I was proud of her.”

Now, after already losing his brother earlier this year, Artem faces another funeral. His sister-in-law is set to retrieve the cremated remains from Israel once airspace reopens. A burial in Ukraine is planned, though delays are likely following the U.S.'s entry into the widening conflict.

Asked how he finds the strength to go on, Artem said he must stay strong for the rest of his family. “If I stop now, I might not be able to start again.”