Following the release of the three Israeli hostages as part of the fourth phase of the deal with Hamas, Israel released 183 prisoners on Saturday.

Most of them, 143, were transferred to Gaza from Ketziot prison in the Negev, and another eight were deported to Egypt. 32 were released to the West Bank from Ofer prison and were received with celebrations in Ramallah.

Among the released prisoners today are 18 life prisoners and 54 who served long sentences. 111 others are Gazans caught during the war. As per the agreement between Israel and Hamas, a total of approximately 1,000 Gazan prisoners, arrested after the massacre of October 7, will be released.

The Civil Administration conducted a situational assessment ahead of the prisoner release and afterward conveyed stern messages to the Palestinian side that the IDF and security forces would show zero tolerance for disturbances and support for the Hamas terrorist organization.

The IDF reported, "The IDF and security forces will continue to act against suspects participating in disturbances, incitement, and terror support, warning against participating in such terrorist events."

Among the notable released prisoners are Farikh Birikat, an Egyptian citizen sentenced to 18 years for involvement in the 2007 bakery suicide bombing in Eilat, where three civilians were killed; he was deported to Egypt. Sami Subah, a member of the PLO from Tulkarm, fired on IDF forces during the Second Intifada in the city and was sentenced to 28 years for attempted murder. Hossam Shaheen is a Fatah member from the village of Sawahra near Jerusalem. He was sentenced to 22 years for shooting attacks targeting Israeli vehicles and was involved in throwing a hand grenade at a Border Police jeep, and was also involved in a conspiracy to send a suicide bomber to Jerusalem.

Salim Awad, a Fatah member involved in planning the attack in the settlement of Homesh in 2002, where three Israelis were killed, was sentenced to 22 years; Ayman Awouda, a Fatah member from Gaza, was serving a life sentence for planning shooting and bombing attacks against IDF forces. He served as the leader of the Fatah prisoners in Israeli prisons until the October 7 massacre. Hossam Shaheen, a Fatah member from Bethlehem, was sentenced to 22 years for planning shooting attacks against IDF forces.

With the release of the prisoners today, the number of Palestinian prisoners Israel has released so far in the deal stands at 583.