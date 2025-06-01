Egypt and Qatar issued a joint statement on Sunday reaffirming their commitment to advancing ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by US envoy Steve Witkoff.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Qatar continue their intensive efforts to bridge gaps and overcome sticking points to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, based on the US proposal,” the statement read.

Both countries expressed their intention, in coordination with the United States, to intensify efforts to resolve the obstacles in the talks. They called on all parties to act responsibly and support the mediators’ efforts to end the crisis and restore stability to the region.

The statement expressed hope for a swift agreement on a 60-day temporary truce, leading to a permanent ceasefire.

The statement comes a day after Hamas claimed it responded “positively” to Witkoff’s proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Witkoff, however, rejected Hamas's response and slammed it as "totally unacceptable", stressing that it "only takes us backward."

A senior official familiar with the details of the negotiations revealed that a thorough analysis of Hamas's response shows that the terror group's proposal is far from aligning with Israel’s offer.

Among the terrorist group’s demands: a ceasefire lasting up to seven years, a full IDF withdrawal from all areas captured since March, cancellation of the new humanitarian aid distribution model led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and a return to the previous distribution system.

On Sunday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he has ordered the IDF to continue the war against the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip, regardless of developments in the hostage negotiations.

The directive came two days after Katz issued a warning to Hamas: Accept Witkoff’s proposal - or be eliminated.

“Hamas murderers will now have to choose: accept the terms of the 'Witkoff Deal' for the release of the hostages - or be eliminated,” the Defense Minister stated in his warning.

