Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a security consultation over the phone on Tuesday with a limited forum of ministers and defense officials.

The consultation will be held amid recent developments regarding the hostages. "There is significant progress regarding the hostages," Netanyahu said in a video statement in Hebrew, "But it's early to give hope, we are currently working."

Regarding the haredi conscription bill and the political crisis surrounding it, he stated: "At this moment, our best people are sitting and trying to get a law that is good for the State of Israel. A law that respects Torah learners, that is a value of the people of Israel, and on the other hand, we are working to achieve a sizable draft."

According to the Prime Minister, "The law that we're talking about will draft thousands of haredim. During the first two years, more than 10,000 haredim will enlist in the IDF."