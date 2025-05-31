Hamas demands 7-year ceasefire, full IDF withdrawal in latest proposal

US envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday rejected Hamas' response to the newest ceasefire proposal, slamming it as "totally unacceptable" and stressing that it "only takes us backward."

A senior official familiar with the details of the negotiations revealed that a thorough analysis of Hamas' response shows that the terror group's proposal is far from aligning with Israel’s offer.

Among Hamas’ demands: a ceasefire lasting up to seven years, a full IDF withdrawal from all areas captured since March, cancellation of the new humanitarian aid distribution model led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, and a return to the previous distribution system. “This isn’t a response — it’s a slammed door,” the official stated.

Earlier, Hamas announced it had conveyed its response to the mediators regarding the “new Witkoff framework,” saying the proposal "aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the flow of aid to our people and our families in the Strip."

According to Egypt’s Al-Ghad channel, Hamas demanded the release of living hostages in three phases: 4 hostages on day one, 2 on day 30, and 4 on day 60 — ten in total. As for the bodies of deceased hostages, Hamas wants them transferred in three phases as well: on days 10, 30, and 50.

Additionally, Hamas stated that under the deal, the 10 living hostages and 18 deceased hostages would be released in exchange for an “agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners.”