The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that IDF soldiers continue to operate in Jenin as part of a counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.

During a counterterrorism activity yesterday (Thursday), IDF soldiers conducted searches within a structure in the area, where they engaged in close-quarters combat with two terrorists who fortified themselves inside.

Several hours later, in a joint IDF and ISA counterterrorism activity, IDF and additional forces encircled the structure the two terrorists had retreated to and eliminated them.

During the first encounter, Staff Sergeant Liam Hazi was killed and five additional soldiers were injured.

"The IDF extends its condolences to the family and will continue to support them," the military stated.