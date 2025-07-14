Last week, ten families set up a settlement in the Lower Galilee, founding the town of Ramat Arbel a decade after the government declared an intention to found the town near the Golani Junction.

On Sunday, the families received demolition orders for their new home.

Speaking to Kan 11, Ramat Arbel resident Bilhah Ehrlich said, "We came here in an act that was truly courageous, pioneering, and Zionist. What our parents' parents did even before the founding of the State, today, in the State of Israel, we needed to do so that something here would move."

"We came here to tell the Israeli government, 'Enough with the excuses, it's time to found new Jewish towns in the Galilee.' We want the Jewish settlements to grow as well, and to become stronger, and right now as a young Jewish person, you have nearly no chance in the Galilee, due to the price - not in the expansions [of existing towns] which are almost nonexistent, and certainly not in new Jewish towns."

The Nachala movement, which is behind the settlers, stressed that the pioneers "block the Arab takeover with their very bodies."

Orit Shpitz, another of Ramat Arbel's founders, told Kan 11, "There can't be a situation where for 30 years no Jewish town was founded in the Galilee, and the Galilee is in a catastrophic situation. Arabs are taking over all of the land here."

When asked if Ramat Arbel's founders had "simply taken the law into their own hands," Ehrlich said, "Unfortunately, unfortunately, we needed to take a step like this. Because going the usual route, there is absolutely no chance today - there is zero chance of founding a Jewish town today. The committees, the Planning and Construction Authority - they all do everything in order to torpedo any attempt to found a Jewish town in the Negev or the Galilee."