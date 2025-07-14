Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday mocked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after the Iranian top diplomat belittled Israel’s military achievements.

The back-and-forth began with a lengthy post to X by Araghchi in which he wrote, “Netanyahu pledged victory in Gaza almost two years ago. The end result: military quagmire, facing arrest warrant for war crimes, and 200,000 new Hamas recruits.”

“In Iran, he dreamed that he could erase 40+ years of peaceful nuclear achievements. The end result: every one of the dozen Iranian academics that his mercenaries martyred had trained 100+ capable disciples. They will show Netanyahu what they are capable of,” claimed Araghchi.

“But his arrogance doesn't stop there. Having miserably failed to achieve any of his war aims in Iran and compelled to run to 'Daddy' when our powerful missiles flattened secret Israeli regime sites-which Netanyahu is still censoring-he is openly dictating what the US should or shouldn't say or do in talks with Iran.”

“Apart from farce that Iran will accept anything a wanted war criminal has to say, the inevitable question arises: what exactly is Netanyahu smoking? and if nothing, what exactly does the Mossad have on the White House?” concluded Araghchi.

Sa’ar responded to Araghchi’s post and wrote, “Trying to remember when I last read something so sweaty and tense. Try to stay cool, Minister!”

Sa’ar also mocked Araghchi last month, after the Iranian Foreign Minister cancelled an appearance on CNN at the last minute. Sa’ar planned to present the Israeli narrative on the war with Iran and to respond to the interview with Araghchi, who was scheduled to appear on the program before him.

“Does anyone know why the Iranian Foreign Minister canceled his appearance on CNN at the last minute?” the Foreign Minister wondered on X at the time.