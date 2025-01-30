The IDF spokesperson released for publication on Thursday evening that a combat soldier from the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit, First Sergeant Liam Hazi (20) from Rosh Haayin, fell during an encounter with terrorists in Jenin.

During the incident, another soldier from the unit was severely injured and four soldiers were injured moderately and lightly.



The shooting occurred during building searches in Jenin. Two terrorists surprised the unit in one of the buildings. The two terrorists managed to escape and soldiers are searching for them.

During a joint activity of the IDF and the Shin Bet in Samaria last night, an Air Force aircraft targeted a group of armed terrorists in the Tamun area of the Menashe Brigade, and ten terrorists were eliminated, including Omar Basharat and Muntaser Bani Odeh, who were involved in the detonation of the explosive device in Tamun last week, resulting in the death of Sergeant (Res.) Evyatar Ben Yehuda and injuries to three additional soldiers. Additionally, the two had been involved in other shooting and explosive attacks.

The IDF eliminated approximately forty terrorists in three different locations in Samaria - Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tamun, last week, and dozens were arrested.



The forces located and destroyed hundreds of explosive devices intended to harm IDF forces, as well as numerous weapons. In another operation, soldiers from the Egoz unit located a lab for producing weapons in a building in Jenin.