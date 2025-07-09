In a joint operation by the IDF and ISA, IDF forces operated in the village of Al-Yamun in the Jenin area and arrested a terrorist who planned to establish a regional terror organization.

At the same time, Battalion 941 soldiers operated in the village of Bir al-Basha, also in the brigade's area, and arrested four armed terrorists. During the operation, six weapons of various types were seized.

Furthermore, at the beginning of the week, six wanted individuals were arrested in the Etzion, Judea, and Benjamin regions, all due to their involvement in terror activities.

All detainees and weapons were transferred for further investigation and handling by security forces.