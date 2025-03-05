Israel Police on Wednesday published footage from a Border Police officer's helmet cam, showing the dramatic moments of action on Tuesday in Jenin.

During the operation, which was documented, Isser Saadi, the Hamas terror leader in the area, was eliminated alongside an additional terrorist. Three wanted suspects were arrested.

Upon the forces' arrival at the scene, Saadi opened fire towards them, leading the forces to begin the "pressure cooker" protocol while using means such as small arms firing, grenades, and missiles, until Saadi was successfully eliminated.

While searching the building that the terrorists were hiding in, the forces found an M-16 assault rifle, a pistol, and additional arms. In addition, another terrorist who posed a threat to the forces was eliminated.

The detainees and the weapons were taken for investigation. No Israeli forces were harmed.