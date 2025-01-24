The Houthi group on Thursday strongly condemned the United States’ decision to reclassify them as a "Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)," calling the move a politically driven attack on Yemen’s sovereignty, Xinhua reported.

In a statement issued by the Houthi-aligned "foreign ministry" in Sanaa, the group described the classification as "a deliberate attempt to pressure Yemen and demonstrate bias towards Israel in the ongoing Gaza conflict."

Accusing the US of leveraging terrorist designations as political tools, the Houthis argued that this decision goes beyond an administrative action. Instead, they framed it as a direct attack on Yemen’s solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

Highlighting their support for Palestinian Arab rights, the Houthis reiterated their commitment to defending Yemen’s territorial sovereignty. They warned that such "provocative measures" by the US would only strengthen their determination.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

“The Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade,” said the order.

In his first term, Trump designated the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization days before he left office in 2021.

However, then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reversed the decision days later, saying the move was driven by concerns that the designation could imperil the ability to deliver crucial assistance to the people of Yemen.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since October of 2023, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue their attacks.