The National Library of Medicine spells out the terrible physical state of burned soldiers in the current war:

“Most of the burn injuries were combined with other injuries, only 12% were defined as in shock state, [no other injury,] and 14% received whole blood in the field.”

Additionally, the NLM explains that severe burn patients are only considered fully recovered four to five years after injury. The burn wound itself, the body’s inflammatory response, and the heavy impact on the patient’s emotional health cause a long recovery.

Hundreds of soldiers are in hospitals and rehab centers for the holiday, slowly being pieced back together. Recovery after injury is a torture of its own, and the physical and emotional suffering of these soldiers is intense and prolonged.

These soldiers are wounded in battle as they fight to protect our country. In a few moments, their lives are changed forever. With the Passover holiday only days away, we must support them for the holiday, showing our heroic soldiers just how much their sacrifice means to us.

